Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIHY. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44. Croda International has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $62.46.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.