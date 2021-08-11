Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Raised to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.21.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 295,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,871. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.