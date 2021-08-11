Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report sales of $317.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.02 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $962.98 million, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $987.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,133.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $984,981. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $731.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

