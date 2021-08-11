Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,133.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,402 shares of company stock worth $984,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.