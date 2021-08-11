Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,806. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

