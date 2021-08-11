CryptEx Price Down 1.3% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $56,912.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.36 or 0.00032962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,560.92 or 0.99948146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00032273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000896 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

