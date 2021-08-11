CryptoBlades Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.90 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $57.63 or 0.00124617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $46.28 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00152984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.90 or 1.00109561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00851052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,052 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

