CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $32.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

