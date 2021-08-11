CSX (CSX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/12/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.67 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.67. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 –

6/29/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.67 to $38.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,254,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get CSX Co alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in CSX by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.