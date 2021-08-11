Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $354.00

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $130,600.70 and approximately $354.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00154139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00162281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,034.29 or 1.00037177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00873233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cubiex Power Coin Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

