Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $563,390.28 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CGEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 130,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

