Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. 130,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,552. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

