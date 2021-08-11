Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.