CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CURI traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $726.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

CURI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

