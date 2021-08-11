Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Purchases $80,835.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CUTR traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 239,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,438. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

