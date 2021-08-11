Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report $50.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cutera by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cutera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61. Cutera has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

