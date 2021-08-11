Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head-To-Head Review

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 3.71% 14.36% 3.75% Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cutera and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera currently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Star Equity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $147.68 million 6.43 -$23.88 million ($1.43) -37.28 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.19 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Risk and Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cutera beats Star Equity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, and skincare products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

