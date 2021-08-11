CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 116,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 141,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 634,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,473. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

