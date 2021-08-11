CWV Chain (CWV) Price Up 40.1% This Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $7,532.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

