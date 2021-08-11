Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Up 5%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. 904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 360,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

