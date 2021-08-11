DA Davidson Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $35.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price objective cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

GO stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 80,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

