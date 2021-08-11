Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Daimler stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 9,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,702. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

