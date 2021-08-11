Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of DAN opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

