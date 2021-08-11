Daniel Leib Sells 31,822 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,441. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.15.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
