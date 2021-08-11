Daniel Leib Sells 31,822 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,441. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,657,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.