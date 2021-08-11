Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 7.5%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 32,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,496,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of -1.14.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,947,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,326,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

