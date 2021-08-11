DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $5,347.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,676.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.01387970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00353307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00126486 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

