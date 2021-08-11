Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DQ stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 3,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,596. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

