Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.28 and last traded at $56.30. Approximately 42,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,854,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,042,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 126.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 524,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

