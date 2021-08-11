Darktrace (LON:DARK) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s share price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 637.50 ($8.33) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17). Approximately 1,286,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,418,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Darktrace alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.