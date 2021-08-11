Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 707.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

