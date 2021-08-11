Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.58. 63,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.