Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Daseke worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

