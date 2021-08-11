Dash Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $334.47 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $183.41 or 0.00398047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003383 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.66 or 0.01082215 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,275,548 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

