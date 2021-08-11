DATx Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. DATx has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $312,839.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATx has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00151747 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.