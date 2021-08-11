DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 27,237 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 555,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,691 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 387,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

RF stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

