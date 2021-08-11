DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,442 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90.

