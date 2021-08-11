DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 7,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,431,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

