DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $44,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $32,818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 449,800 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

GGG stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

