DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

