DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

