DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLK opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

