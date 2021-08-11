DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.