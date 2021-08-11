DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after buying an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

