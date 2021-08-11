DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

