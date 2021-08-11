DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,024,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 356,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 101.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

