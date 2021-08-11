DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,733 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,001,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after buying an additional 443,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

