David B. Edelson Sells 12,863 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 538,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

