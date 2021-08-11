David S. Chernow Sells 139,550 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 419,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

