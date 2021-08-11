David Victor Christopherson Sells 2,145 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. 748,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,249. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

