Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 2,618 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,914 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

